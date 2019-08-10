Summer Breeze Saturday Lexus All Star Jazz Showcase

Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers, with Special Guests Paul Taylor and Michael Lington, will perform on stage beginning at 7:30 PM at the Kentucky Horse Park, in the Campground Primitive area. It’s time to make your plans to visit Kentucky's destination for Smooth Jazz! Each year in August, Smooth Jazz fans from across the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond make their way to Lexington for an experience like no other!

For more information call (859) 255-2653 or visit aafinc.com