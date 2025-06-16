× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Summer Camp Living History

Summer Camp Week One: Living History

Live Kentucky’s story through the eyes of young men and women of the past. Experience a different time period each day and learn about young Kentuckians who made history. Explore the frontier, Civil War, turn-of-the-century coal country, Great Depression, and WWII through the eyes of Kentucky kids of the past. Learn skills from each time period, from sewing to surveying, and get inspired to make your own history!

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events