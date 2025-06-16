Summer Camp Week Three: Creative Kentuckians
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Kentucky Historical Society
Attention artists! Throughout history, people have expressed themselves and recorded their stories through artistic forms. Join us as we explore Kentucky’s art history and artifacts from the far past to modern times. From architectural design to watercolor painting, campers will experience the medium through the eyes of the artist.
For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events