Summer Camp Week Two: Kentucky River Voyagers

Set sail with the Kentucky Historical Society as we learn about Kentucky’s various rivers, streams, and creek beds and what makes Kentucky’s water so special! Explore the Commonwealth’s waterways and see how water has shaped Kentucky’s people, land, and culture over time. From native people, the introduction of locks and dams, and even the effects of floods, we will learn about our relationship to water through hands-on activities and firsthand accounts of water professionals. Join us on our voyage into the depths of water’s murky history!

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
