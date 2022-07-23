Summer Family Fun Fest at CityPlace

× Expand CityPlace Expo Center Summer Family Fun Fest

Make plans now for the 4th Annual Summer Family Fun Fest to be held at CityPlace Expo Center. Kids will love the water balloon toss, Duck Derby, inflatables and other fun activities. Guests of all ages will enjoy a full entertainment schedule that includes a dog training demonstration, fitness class exhibition and more. Vendors from local organizations that provide service and entertainment opportunities will be set up. Admission is FREE. Food is available for purchase from food trucks. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Oldham County.

For more information, please call 502.220.0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/