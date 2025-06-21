× Expand CityPlace Expo Center Summer Family Fun Fest and Kid-Owned Business Expo

Free admission.

Join CityPlace for their annual Summer Family Fun Fest and Kid-Owned Business Expo! We will have awesome activities for kids like carnival games, a petting zoo, balloon animals, inflatables, face painting and more! We will also have vendor booths set up by local businesses and kid entrepreneurs. Admission is FREE, but any donations made during the event as well as sponsorship fees will go directly to our non-profit partner, Super Drew’s Crew. They raise funds for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Kid’s presenting in the Kid-Owned business expo will have the opportunity to sell/promote their business at a booth during the event, as well as present their business to our panel of treasure hunters (like sharks on Shark Tank) for a chance to win cash prizes! Scan the QR code at the bottom of the flyer to be an event sponsor or to register your kid-owned business.

We are so excited to see you this summer!!!

For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/