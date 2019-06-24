Summer Fun Field Trips

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair, Frankfort, Kentucky

Frankfort School of Ballet's Summer Fun Field Trips is a Day Camp for Ages 3-16

Experience the special fun of summer! Using the Frankfort Transit system, we will take a different trip each day of the week to places like Frankfort Aquatic Center, Paul Sawyier Public Library, Juniper Hills Playground, Franklin Square Cinemas, Lakeview Park Splashpad, Capitol Bowling Alley, East Frankfort Playground, Kentucky History Center, or Salato Wildlife Center. (The schedule will be determined each week based on the weather forecast and requests from participants. Depending on the schedule, there may be small additional fees required.)

Cost is $80/week

For more information call (502) 226-6443 or visit frankfortballet.com

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair, Frankfort, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
5022266443
