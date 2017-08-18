Franklin-Simpson Summer Nights Concert
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance presents the band
Dizzorderly Conduct
Friday, Aug. 18, 2017
7-9 p.m.
Downtown Franklin Ky Courthouse Lawn
The courtyard will be filled with great music & dancing under the stars.
Enjoy your favorite Southern Rock and Pop tunes with Dizzorderly Conduct
free family friendly event - food and lawn chairs available
Food booths open at 6 p.m.
Downtown Merchant stores open until 7 p.m.
Eclipse tshirts and glasses will be sold at this concert!
For more information call 270-586-8482 or visit fsrenaissance.org