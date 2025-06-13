Franklin-Simpson Summer Nights Concert

2025 will be the 27th year of free concerts on the square Friday nights in Franklin Kentucky! Amazing talents entertain the crowds - a dance floor at the pavilion is there to kick up your feet - and food vendors make sure you've got everything you need. Bring a chair and some snacks or rent one from us (the funds go to directly to sponsoring other events) and support our vendors.

Concerts are held in the Historic Downtown District Franklin Courthouse lawn

Free to the public * 7-9 p.m.

For more information call 270-586-8482 or visit fsrenaissance.org