Franklin-Simpson Summer Nights Concert

to

Franklin Historic Downtown Square Various Locations, Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Franklin-Simpson Summer Nights Concert

2025 will be the 27th year of free concerts on the square Friday nights  in Franklin Kentucky! Amazing talents entertain the crowds - a dance floor at the  pavilion is there to kick up your feet - and food vendors make sure  you've got everything you need. Bring a chair and some snacks or rent  one from us (the funds go to directly to sponsoring other events) and  support our vendors. 

Concerts are held in the Historic Downtown District Franklin Courthouse lawn

Free to the public * 7-9 p.m.

For more information call 270-586-8482 or visit fsrenaissance.org

Info

Franklin Historic Downtown Square Various Locations, Franklin, Kentucky 42134
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270-586-8482
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Franklin-Simpson Summer Nights Concert - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Franklin-Simpson Summer Nights Concert - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Franklin-Simpson Summer Nights Concert - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Franklin-Simpson Summer Nights Concert - 2025-07-11 19:00:00 ical