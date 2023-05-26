Summer Nights in Suburbia - Lexington Concert Series

MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

What better way to unwind after a long week than at an open-air concert with friends. Especially when the concert is free!

Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.

Details

Fridays, May 26 – Sept. 1, 2023

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Show: 7 – 9 p.m.

Free 

Performance schedule

2023 schedule

  • May 26 – The Other Brothers
  • June 9 – Bedford
  • June 23 – Run Katie Run
  • July 7 – The Minks
  • July 21 – Born Cross Eyed
  • August 4 – Milenio Salsa Band
  • August 18 – Honeychild
  • September 1 – Baja Yetis

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

