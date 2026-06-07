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Louisville Potters are celebrating the brilliance of finely crafted ceramics at the annual SUMMER POTTERY MARKET on July 4th, 2026.

Established, talented and creative clay artists will show their work under large shade trees on the campus of the Masonic Homes of KY at 3701 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville from 9am - 3pm.

Come and shop Kentucky Crafted Artists and their guests to find a new favorite piece for your home, garden or for gifting. A new bowl to fill with potato salad for your summer picnics might be just the thing.

For more information visit Louisvillepotters.org