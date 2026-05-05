× Expand Campbell County Public Library 2026 Summer of Stories

Summer Reading at CCPL: Summer of Stories

Summer Reading is back, and the Campbell County Public Library has everything you need to make this summer one for the books. CCPL’s new Summer Reading theme is Summer of Stories! Throughout June and July, all branches will have programs that add to the chapters in your summer story, including performances, crafts, activities and more.

For more information, visit cc-pl.org/summer-reading.