Summer Reading at CCPL: Summer of Stories

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Campbell County Library - Cold Spring Branch 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky

Summer Reading at CCPL: Summer of Stories

Summer Reading is back, and the Campbell County Public Library has everything you need to make this summer one for the books. CCPL’s new Summer Reading theme is Summer of Stories! Throughout June and July, all branches will have programs that add to the chapters in your summer story, including performances, crafts, activities and more.

For more information, visit cc-pl.org/summer-reading.

Info

Campbell County Library - Cold Spring Branch 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky
Crafts, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
859-781-6166
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Google Calendar - Summer Reading at CCPL: Summer of Stories - 2026-06-01 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summer Reading at CCPL: Summer of Stories - 2026-06-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summer Reading at CCPL: Summer of Stories - 2026-06-01 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summer Reading at CCPL: Summer of Stories - 2026-06-01 09:00:00 ical
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