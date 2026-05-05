Summer Reading at CCPL: Summer of Stories
to
Campbell County Library - Cold Spring Branch 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky
Campbell County Public Library
2026 Summer of Stories
Summer Reading at CCPL: Summer of Stories
Summer Reading is back, and the Campbell County Public Library has everything you need to make this summer one for the books. CCPL’s new Summer Reading theme is Summer of Stories! Throughout June and July, all branches will have programs that add to the chapters in your summer story, including performances, crafts, activities and more.
For more information, visit cc-pl.org/summer-reading.