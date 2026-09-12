Summer Send Off Party
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Middletown Peddlers Mall 12405 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40243
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Peddlers Mall
Summer.pdf - 1
Event Flyer
SO LONG SUMMER! Let's celebrate the end of the season with a party with our friends
*Bar + Food + Lounge by MEESH MEESH
*Outdoor Vintage Vendors
*Kountry Kritters Petting Zoo
*Exsqueeze me lemonade truck
*Just Piggin Out
*Live Bluegrass Music
*Indoor Games
*Prizes
*Indoor Booth Discounts
*ETHAN ALMIGHTY
*Southern Armadillo Vintage
*Liquid Reset
For more information call 5022457705.
Info
Middletown Peddlers Mall 12405 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40243
Food & Drink, Markets, Outdoor