Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents: SUMMER SHORTS 2019. July 19-July 28. A TWO tradition showcasing new plays in their World Premiere. 12 one-act plays will be presented on alternate nights. This exciting festival features a wide variety of themes and subjects. At TRINITY CENTRE, 407 W. Fifth St.

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

For more information or tickets call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org