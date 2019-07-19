Summer Shorts 2019

Trinity Centre 407 West 5th Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents: SUMMER SHORTS 2019. July 19-July 28. A TWO tradition showcasing new plays in their World Premiere. 12 one-act plays will be presented on alternate nights. This exciting festival features a wide variety of themes and subjects. At TRINITY CENTRE, 407 W. Fifth St.

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. 

For more information or tickets call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org 

Info

Trinity Centre 407 West 5th Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
Theater & Dance
