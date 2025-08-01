× Expand SUMMER SOIREE en BLANC SUMMER SOIREE en BLANC

SUMMER SOIREE en BLANC

Get ready for a Summer Soiree like no other at Ault Park - Friday, August 1st 6-10pm! KISS 107.1's popular DJ JonJon, and cocktail queen Molly Wellmann combine for the hottest party of the summer! Step into a beautiful evening en blanc, where fun and indulgence blend seamlessly with nature, music, and the elegance of summer! Whether you'll be sipping something sparkling, swaying to the beat, or simply soaking in the beauty of Ault Park, this night promises to be unforgettable. Cool off with refreshing rose, bubbly, and park-inspired tequila, vodka and gin cocktails, all while savoring light bites from Delish Dish - including the delicious Motherboard Charcuterie. Don't miss Del Gardo's Cannoli en Blanc, the perfect sweet treat to cap off the evening. Start planning your en blanc attire now and we'll see you there for all the summer fun you can handle packed into one beautiful evening en blanc! All proceeds to benefit beautiful Ault Park.

Purchase tickets now! Ticket sales end *7/25/25 - no walk-ups*

https://www.aultparkac.org/event/summer-soiree-en-blanc-2025/

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3132691-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Fri, 01 Aug 2025 18:00 - 22:00

Venue details: Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Circle, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45208, United States

Price: General Admission: USD 65.00

For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3132691-2?pid=11713