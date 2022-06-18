Summer Solstice Night Hike - Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Summer Solstice Night Hike Summer Solstice Night Hike

Join us on Saturday, June 18, 2022 as we celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. The summer solstice occurs when one of Earth's poles has it's maximum tilt toward the sun!

On this hike you will learn about the science of the summer solstice and experience a guided hike as the sunsets on the Arboretum!

We will meet at the Welcome Center, this walk will be in the parks forest so dress appropriately.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook: Mahr Park Arboretum