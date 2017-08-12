Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch

August 12 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society (LAS) to observe the stars and constellations of summer, the Milky Way, Jupiter, and Saturn. Telescopes graciously provided by LAS. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program with be presented in the Garden Pavilion.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited. No pets allowed. Ages 8 and up only. Dress for the weather; even in the summer, the evening breeze can be chilly.

For more information call (502) 955- 8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
