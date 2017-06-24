Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch

June 24 @ 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Explore Bernheim at night to observe and celebrate these seasonal and nocturnal changes. Bernheim’s night programs add mystery and magic to make memorable experiences. Something new yet ancient appears in the heavens and on earth with each turn of the seasons and each shift from daylight into dusk.

Registration and payment due by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program. No pets please. The Night Hikes often fill up quickly, so don’t wait! Call (502) 955- 8512 for last minute changes due to weather. Star Stories & Sky Watch Nights happen rain or shine, but weather may necessitate an alternative indoor astronomy program.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org