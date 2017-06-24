Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch

to Google Calendar - Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch - 2017-06-24 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch - 2017-06-24 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch - 2017-06-24 21:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch - 2017-06-24 21:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch

June 24 @ 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Explore Bernheim at night to observe and celebrate these seasonal and nocturnal changes. Bernheim’s night programs add mystery and magic to make memorable experiences. Something new yet ancient appears in the heavens and on earth with each turn of the seasons and each shift from daylight into dusk.  

Registration and payment due by 4:00 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program. No pets please. The Night Hikes often fill up quickly, so don’t wait! Call (502) 955- 8512 for last minute changes due to weather. Star Stories & Sky Watch Nights happen rain or shine, but weather may necessitate an alternative indoor astronomy program.

Bernheim Members $10; Non – Members $12

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch - 2017-06-24 21:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch - 2017-06-24 21:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch - 2017-06-24 21:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch - 2017-06-24 21:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 31, 2017

Thursday

June 1, 2017

Friday

June 2, 2017

Saturday

June 3, 2017

Sunday

June 4, 2017

Monday

June 5, 2017

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™