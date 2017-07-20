Summer Sundown Series at Barton 1792 Distillery

Barton 1792 Distillery 501 Cathedral Manor, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

Barton 1792 Distillery presents a new event with its Summer Sundown Series on the Patio featuring monthly musical events, good food and bourbon sampling served on the side. Summer Sundown takes place on the patio in front of the Visitor Center the third Thursday of each month. Country singer Sarah Martin performs on July 20 and Pollo will have a truck onsite serving up gourmet chicken.

On Aug. 17, Country music duo Joseph and Martina Costa, also known as "Terra Bella," will perform, and Wok 'n Bowl will be offering Vietnamese food.

Summer Sundown begins at 5:30 p.m. Lounge on Barton 1792's patio, enjoy delicious food and hear great music. Limited seating is available; guests are welcome to bring a chair. There is no charge to attend the event, however food and drink sales will be offered. Barton 1792 will also offer complimentary tastings. The series will continue into the fall for September and October.

For more information visit VisitBardstown.com

Barton 1792 Distillery 501 Cathedral Manor, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

