Summer Supper Series At Lynwood Estate

This elegant Summer Supper will be held on the grounds of the historic Lynwood Estate. Built in 1880 as a wedding gift by Pattie A. F. Clay for her Husband Brutus, the house was purchased in 2016 by Bryan and Melissa Tipton who have meticulously renovated the grand estate. Learn more about the Lynwood Estate and its famed past owners.

The Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation Board of Directors invite you to join us for something uniquely Kentucky. Come enjoy a new annual tradition, our Summer Supper series. A unique and enjoyable outdoor dining experience at historic sites across Kentucky. You don’t want to miss this engagement.

Our Supper will take place in the shadow of the historic house and lush gardens. The alfresco dinner will feature a farm-to-table meal with cocktails prepared by James Beard nominated Chef Isaiah Screech of Spark Community Cafe. Could there be a better way to spend a lovely summer evening.

