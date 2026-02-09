× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of standup comics

Join us for a fun Sunday Laughs at TEN20!

Our show on March 15 features Nashville comic John Dollar, the 2025 Funniest Person In Louisville contest winner, plus fellow Nashville comic Sean Griffin.

Also on the show are Cincinnati's Allison Stapp, James Tanford in from New York, and Louisville favorites Ty Leach and host Hillary Boston.

In addition to laughs, TEN20 also serves delicious craft beer pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311.