Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim Forest

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature hike on the first and third Sunday of each month.

These hikes are longer than our ECO Kids Hike of the Day and are aimed primarily at adults, but children 6 years and up are welcome.

No pets allowed.

Please follow any local and CDC guidelines for masking.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $12

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/first-sunday-nature-hike-34-2022-08-07/