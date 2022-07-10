Sunday Seminar- The Buzz on Bees - Madisonville

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join us as Larry Stone, our guest speaker from the Audubon Beekeeping Association, gives an enthralling presentation about bees! Learn all about bees and how they are crucial to our environment.

This event will take place at Event Barn A. 

DATE: Sunday, JULY 10, 2022

TIME: 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

For more information, call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook , Sunday Seminar- The Buzz on Bees.

Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Workshops
270.584.9017
