Sunday Seminar: Honey Bees at Mahr Park

× Expand Sunday Seminar: Honey Bees Sunday Seminar: Honey Bees

📍 Event Barn A

Join us for a Sunday Seminar focused on the fascinating world of honey bees. Learn about the important role they play in pollination, agriculture, and ecosystems.

Guest speaker Erik Miller will share insights into honey bee behavior, hive life, and the wide variety of products that bees yield. Erik will also have products from Miller Ridge Bee Company available, allowing attendees to browse and purchase locally made bee-derived items.

For more information call (270) 584-9017.