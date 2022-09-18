Sunday Showcase Dark Waters With Bob Billot Book Signing

× Expand Speed Art Museum Information for Sunday Showcase of the film Dark Waters with book signing by attorney Bob Bilott and distinguished panel.

FREE, TICKETS ARE FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE

Join us for a panel discussion following a free showing of the film Dark Waters, inspired by a true story of one man—Rob Bilott

—and his decades-long battle against big chemical companies who have been poisoning us and our communities.

Bilott, a tenacious attorney (played by Mark Ruffalo), is approached to take on a case by farmers who believe that PFAS, also known as Forever Chemicals, were dumped by DuPont in a nearby landfill destroying their fields and killing their cattle. While trying to expose the truth, he soon found himself risking his future, his family, and his own life. Co-starring Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, and Bill Pullman. 2019, U.S., DCP, 126 minutes. Rated PG-13.

Cinema + With a post-screening panel including Rob Bilott, Esq., Partner in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky offices of the law firm Stettinius & Hollister LLP; Elijah Yetter-Bowman, Director of “Angel of Alabama” and “GenX: A Chemical Cocktail”; Samantha Bauer, Engagement Producer, Ethereal Films; Jamie Lynn Young, PhD University of Louisville School of Medicine; and Moderator is District 40 Kentucky State Representative Nima Kulkarni, Esq.

Bilott will be signing copies of his book Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyers’ Twenty-Year Battle Against DuPontfor sale in the Speed Cinema lobby before and after the event.

Co-presented with UNA-USA Kentucky Division, University of Louisville Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, and University of Louisville Center for Healthy Air, Water and Soil, Floyds Fork Environmental Association, and Rotary Club of Louisville. Additional Supporters: UNA-USA Louisville Chapter, American Association of University Women Louisville Branch, Teena Halbig and Frances Aprile.

Current Speed Cinema COVID Policy: Masks are recommended, but not required; however, most staff will wear masks. Note: Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours required to attend the event. Note: “COVID Policy subject to change by Sept. 18th

For more information, please call 502.634.2700 or visit speedmuseum.org/