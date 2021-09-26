× Expand Sunday Standup Showcase Sunday Standup Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for the monthly Sunday Standup Showcase at The Bard's Town upstairs theatre.

This month's show features comics Andrew Rudick and Cali Botkin from Cincinnati.

Plus Louisville comics Daniel Craig Williams, Crystal Phoenix, Annam Choudhry, Hillary Boston, Kyle McGlothlin and Jake Macias.

Your host is June Dempsey.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door, if available.

Cap off your weekend with a night of laughs at great food and drink at The Bard's Town. If you are planning to dine, we suggest arriving an hour before the show.

For more information call 502-724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/8190