FREE with Admission.

Join Education Coordinator, Emma, on a guided walk through Yew Dell’s Arboretum. Visitors should expect to learn interesting facts about a selection of trees on our grounds, most of which were planted by Theodore Klein. Sunday Tree Tours are included with admission; no registration is required.

Accessibility Details:

Walk is a little over a quarter of a mile (.31 to be exact)

Tour will last approximately 1 hour

Walk begins on paved pathway, but quickly turns into a mowed path (grass)

There are tree roots and uneven ground throughout the tour

We will attempt to stay in the shade

There are benches throughout, so there are some opportunities to sit down

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org