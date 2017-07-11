Sundown Series at Newport on the Levee

Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Join us for our dialed back version of Live at the Levee, and chill out to live music at Newport on the Levee’s more intimate patio party: The Sundown Series presented by MadTree and B-105.1. 

Backyard activities, and summertime food and drink will give you and your friends the perfect low key spot to kick back, let your hair down, and enjoy an outdoor Happy Hour. The series is free to attend with food and drinks for purchase along with seating and games such as cornhole and giant jenga. 

Mark your calendar to come hear these local favorites, starting July 11th- August 1st.

July 11: Dallas Moore

July 18: Taylor Shannon Band

July 25: The Newbees

August 1: Tyler Moore Band

For more information visit newportonthelevee.com

