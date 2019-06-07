Sunset Concert Series at Foxhollow Farm

Foxhollow Farm 8905 HWY 329, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Sunset Concert Series at Foxhollow Farm

We're getting the summer started on "the good foot." Get ready to get down on the farm lawn to the funky soulful sounds of  Josyln & The Sweet Compression and Lauren Eylise

Each second Friday, May to September, we open our farm to friends and neighbors to enjoy top caliber regional music, local food and drinks, and good company. This event is family friendly and fun for all ages. Sunset Concerts are rain or shine, concertgoers are welcome to bring along blankets, lawn chairs, umbrellas even well behaved pets on leash.

Music is scheduled from 6pm-9pm.

Events are rain or shine.  Bring blankets and chairs, even a tent on rainy days, to set up comfortable concert viewing. Coolers and outside food or drink are not permitted.

Tickets

$12 Advance*, Kids Free 

$16 at Door, Kids $5

*advanced ticket sales end at 5:30pm event day

Tickets available at:  foxhollow.com/sunset-concert-series

For more information call (502) 241-9674 or visit foxhollow.com

Info

Foxhollow Farm 8905 HWY 329, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
