Sunset Social at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

Every Friday, 5-8 p.m., unwind with mellow house and lounge tunes during a chill DJ set alongside breathtaking views, handcrafted cocktails and delicious bites.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com