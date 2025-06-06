Sunset Social at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Every Friday, 5-8 p.m., unwind with mellow house and lounge tunes during a chill DJ set alongside breathtaking views, handcrafted cocktails and delicious bites.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com

