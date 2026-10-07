Sunset Social at High Stakes

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop Sips, bites & sunset views at High Stakes Rooftop. 🌅🥂

Wind down and watch the sun set over Louisville at High Stakes Rooftop’s Sunset Social. 🌅🥂

Enjoy craft cocktails, delicious bites and sweeping skyline views as golden hour turns into an evening above NuLu.

Grab your friends, find a spot on the rooftop and toast to the end of the day at High Stakes.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com