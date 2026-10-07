Sunset Social at High Stakes
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High Stakes Rooftop 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky, United States, 40202 E Jefferson Street , Kentucky 40202
High Stakes Rooftop
Sips, bites & sunset views at High Stakes Rooftop. 🌅🥂
Wind down and watch the sun set over Louisville at High Stakes Rooftop’s Sunset Social. 🌅🥂
Enjoy craft cocktails, delicious bites and sweeping skyline views as golden hour turns into an evening above NuLu.
Grab your friends, find a spot on the rooftop and toast to the end of the day at High Stakes.
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com