Super Bowling Watch Party 2020

The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Super Bowling Watch Party 2020

Join The Sports & Social Club for our Super Bowling Watch Party on Sunday, February 2! Don't miss all the action on our 60+ HD TVs, plus a large buffet selection, cold beer, games, prizes and more!

Enjoy FREE bowling* from 2-6pm and post game competitions!

Questions? Please email info@thesportsandsocialclub.com

*Subject to availability. Includes mini-games of 5 frames.

For more information visit thesportsandsocialclub.com

The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
