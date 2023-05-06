× Expand Super Drew's Crew Super Drew Derby Fundraiser

Visit 3rd Turn at Oldham Gardens in Crestwood for this 3rd annual family friendly fundraiser supporting Super Drew and Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation. Super Drew's Crew raises funds and promotes initiatives to help pediatric cancer patients and their families find their own superpowers. With an array of fundraising events and volunteer projects, we welcome you to join our endeavors aimed at helping our little warriors win their battles! Enjoy food from the Backside Grill, silent auctions with rare bourbons and one of a kind items. Fun events with family friendly area open from 2 - 5, and live music all day and into the evening for mom and dad. Very limited ticketing for this event. Prices start at $75 and go up.

For more information, please call 502.643.3544 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/