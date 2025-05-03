× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Super Drew’s Crew Derby Fundraiser

Various costs from $100 and up for Adults/$15 for kids 15 and under.

Come out to 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for the Super Drew’s Crew Derby Fundraiser, an unforgettable day of excitement, community spirit, and fun for all ages!

Family Fun from 3–6 pm - Enjoy a kids’ zone, engaging activities, and a vibrant atmosphere perfect for creating lasting memories. Silent Auction: Bid on rare bourbons and one-of-a-kind treasures that will delight collectors and enthusiasts. Live Music (Evening): Dance the night away as the sun sets, turning the day into a lively celebration for adults.

This extraordinary event supports a great cause and promises a day filled with fun, entertainment, and opportunities to connect with the community.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/