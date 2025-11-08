SUPER DREW’S CREW FALL FEST

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$10 per car for entry.

Join us for a full day of fall fun with family, friends, and neighbors at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 12 PM – 10 PM! Enjoy live music, Monte Carlo games, family-friendly activities, a cake wheel, chicken dinner, and more festive favorites. There’s something for everyone, from kids to adults, so bring the whole crew out for a memorable day of community, laughter, and autumn.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

