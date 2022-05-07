× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Super Drew's 2nd annual Derby

Super Drew’s Derby at Oldham Gardens

Join us for the 2nd Annual Derby Day Bash Benefiting Super Drew’s Cancer Charity and Norton Children’s Cancer Institute! 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens is a beautiful beer garden featuring greenhouses, large tables, an indoor taproom, and an outdoor bar. Limited tickets starting at $75 and loads of room to enjoy scratch made food from the Backside Grill and silent auctions with rare bourbons and one of a kind items. Fun events with family friendly area open from 2 to 5, and live music all day and into the evening for mom and dad! Register for tickets at: Superdrew.org.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar