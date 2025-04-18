× Expand Institute 193 Exhibition Flyer

"SUPERNATURE" by Jackson Markovic at Institute 193

Institute 193 is thrilled to announce our next exhibition: Supernature by Atlanta-based photographer Jackson Markovic. The show will open on Friday, April 18 and run through May 31.

An opening reception will be held from 6pm-8pm on the 18th, with Jackson in attendance. Please join us if you can make it! Jackson will also be returning for an artist talk later in the show’s run.