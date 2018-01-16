Survivor of ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ to Speak

Louisville Boat Club 4200 River Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Survivor of 'Miracle on the Hudson' to Speak

The local chapter of March of Dimes announced today that speaker and author, Dave Sanderson, who survived the January 2009 US Airways Flight 1549 crash onto the Hudson River. Sanderson—one of the world’s most sought-after speakers averaging more than 100 speeches a year for organizations world-wide—will reveal the resources that helped him not only survive the plane crash but also find tremendous success in a 30-year sales and management career. 

  January 16, 12:00 p.m.: Luncheon benefiting March of Dimes 2018 “March for Babies”   Louisville Boat Club; 4200 River Road; Louisville. KY 40207  

Event is open to the public and will be attended by more than 25 area businesses

COST: $50 per person OR $500 per table of 10

REGISTRATION: Call Carolyn Harper at 502.473.6682 or email her at charper@marchofdimes.org

Space is limited and advanced reservations are required

For more information call 502.473.6682

Louisville Boat Club 4200 River Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
