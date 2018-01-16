Survivor of ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ to Speak
The local chapter of March of Dimes announced today that speaker and author, Dave Sanderson, who survived the January 2009 US Airways Flight 1549 crash onto the Hudson River. Sanderson—one of the world’s most sought-after speakers averaging more than 100 speeches a year for organizations world-wide—will reveal the resources that helped him not only survive the plane crash but also find tremendous success in a 30-year sales and management career.
January 16, 12:00 p.m.: Luncheon benefiting March of Dimes 2018 “March for Babies” Louisville Boat Club; 4200 River Road; Louisville. KY 40207
Event is open to the public and will be attended by more than 25 area businesses
COST: $50 per person OR $500 per table of 10
REGISTRATION: Call Carolyn Harper at 502.473.6682 or email her at charper@marchofdimes.org
Space is limited and advanced reservations are required
For more information call 502.473.6682