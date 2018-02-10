Susan G. Komen Kentucky’s ‘Pink UnTied’ Fundraiser

For the first time, Susan G. Komen Kentucky is asking supporters to leave their bowties and ball gowns at home for its annual fundraiser. In place of the former Pink Tie Gala, the organization will instead host its inaugural ‘Pink UnTied,’ presented by Delta Dental of Kentucky: Making Smiles Happen, at The Keeneland Clubhouse on Saturday, February 10 . Proceeds will benefit Komen Kentucky’s mission to end breast cancer.

Komen Kentucky is offering two ticket levels for Pink UnTied in Lexington. The traditional “Across the Board” ticket is for the entire event, including a reception, dinner, silent and live auctions, dancing and cocktails, from 6 p.m. to midnight, for $125. The “Backstretch” ticket is for the late-night portion of the event, and includes dancing and cocktails, from 9 p.m. to midnight, for only $75. Table sponsorships are also available.

The attire for Pink UnTied is business/cocktail. The Keeneland Clubhouse is located at 4201 Versailles Road in Lexington.

For more information call (859) 368-7133 or visit KomenKentucky.org