Bluegrass Greensource 2023 Sustainability Summit - Cultivate Imagination, Inspire the Possible

Sustainability Summit - University of Kentucky

Join us for our 3rd annual Sustainability Summit at the University of Kentucky Gatton Student Center. This 2-day event will feature a variety of speakers, focusing on the topic of Climate Resiliency and Environmental Justice throughout Central Kentucky.

Our first ever Pre Conference Workshop (March 7th 1-4pm) will be hosted by Civity and will focus on building skills to communicate with friends, neighbors, and colleagues that think differently from you, or have different backgrounds.

The full day Summit (March 8th 8am-5pm) will answer questions such as “Who is most affected by climate change in Kentucky” and “What needs should we consider when forming a sustainable, equitable, healthy Bluegrass?”

For more information, please call 859.266.1572 or visit bggreensource.org/sustainability-summit/