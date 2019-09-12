Sustainability Today #BrilliantKnowLEDge Symposium

Greater Louisville Inc. , Kentucky

Sustainability Today #BrilliantKnowLEDge Symposium

The Sustainability Today symposium series is coming to Kentucky to bring together decision-makers, inspire action and foster environmentally-sustainable practices through energy-efficient facility upgrades. Learn what is new on the market and what opportunities exist for energy-efficient upgrades to your facility.

This B2B event will feature special guest speakers who will touch on high-level topics related to sustainable practices to help offset the carbon footprint with the right solutions for buildings in Kentucky and beyond.

PROGRAM ACTIVITIES:

  • - Speakers
  • - Presentations
  • - Lunch
  • - Product Demonstrations
  • - Networking

FEATURED SPEAKERS:

  • -Duke Energy's Senior Trade Ally Outreach Representative to provide incite on incentives and rebates for energy-efficient upgrades as part of the Smart Saver Business Program
  • -U.S. Green Building Council keynote to touch on the LEED rating system, its priority in the Kentucky region and indoor environmental quality
  • - Kentucky Gov's Office of Sustainability Project Manager to speak on sustainable growth in Kentucky
  • -Big Shine LED CTO to present the latest technologies in the LED lighting industry

For more information call (845) 444-5255 or visit sustainability-today-ky.eventbrite.com

Info

Business & Career, Education & Learning, Workshops
