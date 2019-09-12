Sustainability Today #BrilliantKnowLEDge Symposium
Greater Louisville Inc. , Kentucky
Sustainability Today Symposium in Kentucky on September 12, 2019, at GLI
The Sustainability Today symposium series is coming to Kentucky to bring together decision-makers, inspire action and foster environmentally-sustainable practices through energy-efficient facility upgrades. Learn what is new on the market and what opportunities exist for energy-efficient upgrades to your facility.
This B2B event will feature special guest speakers who will touch on high-level topics related to sustainable practices to help offset the carbon footprint with the right solutions for buildings in Kentucky and beyond.
PROGRAM ACTIVITIES:
- - Speakers
- - Presentations
- - Lunch
- - Product Demonstrations
- - Networking
FEATURED SPEAKERS:
- -Duke Energy's Senior Trade Ally Outreach Representative to provide incite on incentives and rebates for energy-efficient upgrades as part of the Smart Saver Business Program
- -U.S. Green Building Council keynote to touch on the LEED rating system, its priority in the Kentucky region and indoor environmental quality
- - Kentucky Gov's Office of Sustainability Project Manager to speak on sustainable growth in Kentucky
- -Big Shine LED CTO to present the latest technologies in the LED lighting industry
For more information call (845) 444-5255 or visit sustainability-today-ky.eventbrite.com