Sustainable Downsizing
to
Louisville Waterfront Park 129 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
×
Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Sustainable Downsizing
Sustainable Downsizing
Ever tried to clean out your house, a room, or closet and gotten completely overwhelmed by what to do with all your old stuff? Metro Public Works kNOw Waste educators will give tips and best practices to lower costs and reduce how much goes into the landfill.
For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org
Info
Louisville Waterfront Park 129 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Business & Career, Education & Learning, Kids & Family