Sustainable Downsizing

Ever tried to clean out your house, a room, or closet and gotten completely overwhelmed by what to do with all your old stuff? Metro Public Works kNOw Waste educators will give tips and best practices to lower costs and reduce how much goes into the landfill.

For more information call 502-276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org