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Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars in Lexington

Lexington, KY, get ready - Swan Lake is coming to the Lexington Opera House for two shows only: at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Saturday, March 13, 2027!

Experience the world's most beloved ballet like never before. Following acclaimed, sold-out runs across North America, International Ballet Stars returns with a breathtaking production set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score and performed by a world-class international cast representing four continents.

From the moonlit lakeside where Princess Odette is held under a powerful spell, to the dazzling royal ballroom where the seductive Odile delivers the legendary 32 fouettés - every scene is filled with drama, precision, and unforgettable beauty.

This large-scale, immersive, Broadway-caliber production brings together over 150 handcrafted costumes, richly detailed sets, and an exceptional company of dancers to create a spectacular live experience. Elegant, emotional, and visually stunning, Swan Lake is more than a ballet - it is a night at the theater you will remember long after the final curtain.

A timeless story of love, betrayal, and redemption, captivating audiences of all generations.

The performance is presented in two acts and runs 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one 20-minute intermission.

Artistic Direction: Artem Yachmennikov - Former Principal Dancer, San Francisco Ballet and Dutch National Ballet.

One night only - secure your seats now!

For more info on the cast, synopsis and FAQ, visit: internationalballetstars.com

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FCGr4ELmkw

Subscribe for updates on upcoming performances across North America!

Website: https://internationalballetstars.com

Facebook: International Ballet Stars

Instagram: @internationalballetstars

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3772900-0?pid=11713

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3772900-2?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3772900-3?pid=11713

Date and Time:

Saturday March 13, 2027

( 7:00 PM - 9:10 PM)

Venue Details: Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky, 40507, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price:

General Admission: USD 51.00

For more information call (859) 233-4567.