Swan's Landing New Year Eve 2023

Welcome 2023 in with style at Swan's Landing! This is a full venue New Year's Eve celebration with live music from Odie Hill Band you won't want to miss. Reserve our table and purchase tickets at swanslanding.com or text 270-403-3199.

For more information call 270-403-3199.