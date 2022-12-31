Swan's Landing New Year Eve 2023
to
Swan's Landing 2930 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
×
Swan's Landing
Swan's Landing New Year's Eve 2023
Swan's Landing New Year Eve 2023
Welcome 2023 in with style at Swan's Landing! This is a full venue New Year's Eve celebration with live music from Odie Hill Band you won't want to miss. Reserve our table and purchase tickets at swanslanding.com or text 270-403-3199.
For more information call 270-403-3199.
Info
Swan's Landing 2930 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation, Parties & Clubs