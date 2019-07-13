The Sweet Beats Concert

Lawrenceburg Green 101 West Woodford Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

The Sweet Beats Concert

This band puts on a Las Vegas-style Beatles tribute concert, recreating authentic Fab Four performances of 40 of the original band’s greatest songs. They don’t just play the music, they put on a show. Come prepared to be entertained. And come prepared to eat. The Crave A Go Go food truck from Louisville will be there selling some of the best food on wheels you can find. West Sixth Brewing and Kona Ice will also return with their cold creations. The concert is free, but bring money for food and drinks.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com

Lawrenceburg Green 101 West Woodford Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
502-598-3127
