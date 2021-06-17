× Expand Goodwood Brewing Goodwood Brewing is collaborating with Three Chord Bourbon to release a barrel aged brew this summer.

Sweet Harmony Bourbon Dinner

Be the first to try our collaboration brew with Three Chord Bourbon! Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is releasing their barrel-aged brew from Three Chord barrels. We're celebrating the sweet harmony with a bourbon and beer inspired dinner at our Frankfort location. The menu includes bourbon and beer pairings that feature Three Chord bourbons and Goodwood's barrel-aged brew. Enjoy dinner and drinks and live music on the river and hear from Three Chord and Goodwood experts on the spirits as we pair them with a delicious made from scratch menu.

The Spirits:

Drinks include a Strange Manhattan, tastings of Three Chord Rye, Three Chord Blended and Three Chord Pinot Noir and a pint of our barrel-aged brew. Spirits are included in dinner price and will be paired with appropriate pieces of the menu below.

The Menu:

Candied Bacon Appetizer

Shrimp and Green Onion Fritter with Charred Scallion Aioli Appetizer

Main Street Salad

Bourbon Barrel Stout Braised Short Ribs with Pickled Asparagus and Red Onion Salad with Smoked Gouda Grits

Cheesecake with Bourbon Caramel Sauce

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/sweet-harmony-bourbon-dinner-tickets-157978115797