Sweet Owen Day Fall Festival

Free Family Fun including inflatables with Kidz Zone, 5K, pancake breakfast, corn hole tournaments, Veterans Recognition ceremony, health fair, food and craft vendors, and live music all day long that includes: Highway 330 Band, The Bandits Band, The Epoch Band, Ricky Kinman Band, Ashley Renae, The Downtown County Band, and Diamondback!

For more information visit Facebook: sweetowenday