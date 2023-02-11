Sweetheart Chocolate and Wine Pairing Event - La Grange

to

La Vigne Wine Bar 111 N First Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Sweetheart Chocolate and Wine Pairing Event - La Grange

Pairing chocolate with a fine wine is a perfect sensory experience! Join La Vigne Wine Bar for this fun and informative Date Night event and enjoy (5) exciting pairings. Each ticket purchase includes (5) various chocolate samplings paired with (5) 2 oz pours of popular wine varieties. Additional. beverage and charcuterie menu items available for purchase. Limited seating. Advance reservations via ticket purchase recommended. Must be 21 or older. Bringing a “Date” is optional. (1) ticket required per each individual participant.

$30 per person

For more information, please call 502.265.0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

La Vigne Wine Bar 111 N First Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Food & Drink, Parents, Vacation & Holiday
502.265.0884
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sweetheart Chocolate and Wine Pairing Event - La Grange - 2023-02-11 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sweetheart Chocolate and Wine Pairing Event - La Grange - 2023-02-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sweetheart Chocolate and Wine Pairing Event - La Grange - 2023-02-11 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sweetheart Chocolate and Wine Pairing Event - La Grange - 2023-02-11 15:00:00 ical