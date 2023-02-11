× Expand La Vigne Wine Bar Sweetheart Chocolate and Wine Pairing Event

Sweetheart Chocolate and Wine Pairing Event - La Grange

Pairing chocolate with a fine wine is a perfect sensory experience! Join La Vigne Wine Bar for this fun and informative Date Night event and enjoy (5) exciting pairings. Each ticket purchase includes (5) various chocolate samplings paired with (5) 2 oz pours of popular wine varieties. Additional. beverage and charcuterie menu items available for purchase. Limited seating. Advance reservations via ticket purchase recommended. Must be 21 or older. Bringing a “Date” is optional. (1) ticket required per each individual participant.

$30 per person

For more information, please call 502.265.0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/